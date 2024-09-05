Dude Sheffer cashed in his poker chips and left on his Harley for one last ride on May 28, 2024. Dude died from complications of diabetes in St. Pat's Hospital in Missoula. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Allen and Bryan (who was also his best friend) and his sister Bonnie Vulles Dodd. He is survived by his stepson Todd Zak, three sisters, Shirley Stephens, Ruby Stobie and Kim Nordhagen and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his poker playing buddies and his other best friend Doug Czerwinski.

Dude was born in Carleton Place, Ontario Canada, to Helen Granvold Sheffer Peele and Sidney Albert Sheffer on July 30 1947. His parents gave him an incredibly long name and important sounding name, Leonard Charles Raymond Sheffer. But his two older and very sensible sisters, Shirley and Ruby thought he looked more like a Doodlebug because he was so cute when he was a baby. The name Doodlebug stuck, but was eventually shortened to Dude as he got older.

When Dude was five his mother moved him and his three sisters, Shirley, Ruby, and Bonnie, from Ontario to Plentywood, Montana, to be closer to her family in the United States. He attended school in Plentywood, but dropped out of high school and moved to Thompson Falls to live with his sister Ruby and her husband Chris Stobie. Chris and Ruby's children were pretty small when Dude moved in and for years thought that he was their older brother and not an Uncle. Sometimes family trees can be confusing.

Dude didn't want to go back to high school so he went to work for his brother-in-law Chris at the Stobie's IGA grocery store at Plains. Dude's brother-in-law Chris was a pretty persuasive sort though, and soon talked him into attending the Plains High School where he graduated in 1967 with a scholarship.

Like all young people, Dude couldn't wait to get out of his small hometown. After graduation, Dude joined the Navy where he served on the USS Nimitz for two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He traveled far and wide , but quickly realized that there wasn't any place that could compare with Sanders County. When he returned home from the Navy he moved to Thompson Falls where he remained for the rest of his life. Once home, Dude went to work for National Log and later for Ace Hardware until he retired.

Dude's marital relations were sometimes complicated. He was married to and divorced from three different women, Delilah, Jan Riddle, and Penny Rummel during his lifetime. He didn't ever have any children of his own, but remained close to his stepson Todd.

Dude's lack of his own children meant that he spoiled his nieces and nephews. He often brought back presents from his travels for them when they were young. Dude was also very creative. His many nieces and nephews remember his leatherworking and the log furniture that he created. A few lucky ones have a piece of his furniture to remember him by. But the thing that stands out in everyone's memory are his Harleys and his love for anything with the Tasmanian Devil on it.

A celebration of Dude's life will be held at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls, 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, for all of Dude's friends and relatives. His family hopes that everyone will be able to come to remember and celebrate the life of our gentle giant, Leonard Charles Raymond Sheffer better known as Dude.