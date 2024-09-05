On August 9, 2024, Dusty Ann Fratzke, 43, of Kalispell, Montana, passed away. On December 17, 1980 Dusty was the fourth and last child born to Scott Fratzke and Edna Brotherton in Sanders County, Montana.

Dusty spent her childhood in Thompson Falls and Ronan. In her younger childhood she spent much time with her grandparents on their ranch outside of Thompson Falls before moving to Ronan. She had a lifelong love of animals and at the age of 23 she earned a diploma as an Animal Care Specialist. Dusty went on to become an amazing cook and house cleaner. She worked at some great restaurants in the Flathead Valley and Sanders County while also cleaning for some wonderful families and businesses.

Dusty always had a smile on her face and tried to share joy, love and care wherever she went. Her bubbly personality radiated for everyone to see. She was a hard worker and accomplished anything she set out to do. Dusty was well liked by anyone she met.

Dusty was preceded in death by her Mom Edna Brotherton, Brother Ross Fratzke, Maternal and Paternal Grandparents and Uncle Richard Brotherton. She is survived by her Dad Scott Fratzke, Sister Michelle Townsend, Sister Jenny Fratzke, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A public celebration of life will be held at Swan River Community Hall at 115 Swan River Road, Bigfork, Montana on Sunday September 22, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All who have known Dusty are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers or other things, anyone that wishes to donate may donate to Flathead Shelter Friends in honor of Dusty and her dog Shadow. The funds they raise are used solely for Flathead Valley Animal Shelter, which is where Shadow had been taken and held until a family member could pick her up. There is a qr code on their website at flatheadshelterfriends.org or checks can be mailed to Flathead Shelter Friends, PO Box 1035, Kalispell, MT 59903.