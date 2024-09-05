Jeff Kirkland born September 1, 1963, to Joe Blanton and Jane Kirkland, passed away August 28, 2024 at his home in Noxon, surrounded by loved ones.

Jeff moved to Noxon his junior year, where he met Jackie Larkin. They got married June 5, 1984, and had three daughters Acacia, Jessica and Jasmine. Jeff battled cancer and SLE for many years, but always kept his positive spirit and smile.

Services are being held Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. at the Noxon Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at the Noxon Cemetery and potluck at the Noxon Park.