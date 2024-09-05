Patricia Louise Geiger

Patricia "Patty" Louise Geiger, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, age 78, of Nirada, Montana passed away peacefully on August 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson.

Patty was born on March 6, 1946, to Mary Hopkins. She was raised by her mother and stepfather Edgar Hopkins in Hamilton, MT. After she graduated from Corvallis High School in 1964, she went on to study nursing at MSU Northern in Havre, MT.

After graduating with an associate's degree in nursing, she started her first job at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula as an LPN kickstarting an 8-year career.

She eventually continued her career at Denver General Hospital and was the nurse of the doctor that conducted the very first hip transplant.

When she lived in Denver, Colorado, she loved to ski, and sightsee the surrounding areas. While living in Denver, she had the opportunity to ski the alps.

Patty met Martin "Wally" Geiger, and they got married in 1972 in Hamilton, Montana. In 1974, they were blessed with their only child, Michael John Geiger.

Shortly after Michael was born, Patty left nursing to help manage the family dairy farm. Patty was an avid reader and loved tending their garden, canning and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Michael Joseph Hopkins, and her sister Pearl Edine "Dee" Hopkins.

She is survived by her husband Wally Geiger; son Michael (Laura) Geiger of Spokane, Washington; foster son Bruce (Roylene) Gaul of Victor, Montana; grandchildren Gavin and Trinity Geiger, and Railee and Conner and Isabella Culver.

Patty will be greatly missed as she was the key member of all the communities she lived in. Her wit and wisdom were commonly called upon by a lot of friends and family members. Her fiery spirit and huge heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

No services will be held, at the wish of Patty. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home.