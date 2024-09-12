Amublance plans open house

The Community Ambulance Service of Western Sanders County is planning a meet and greet at the Noxon ambulance barn this weekend. On Sunday, Spetember 15, from 2-6 p.m., the service will have hot dogs and hamburgers for the community. Guests can tour the newest ambulance and get a free blood pressure check.

"Come visit with the crew members who are here to serve you, should you need us to respond," said Carolyn Carter, board chairperson for the ambulance service.

The ambulance barn is located at 401 Railroad Road in Noxon.