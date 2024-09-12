Question of the week: What picks you up when you are feeling down?

SHARON RUSSELL, Spokane - “My two dogs, Joyful Noise, a Schitsu, and Beauregard, my Bichon Frise.”

ANGIE BROTHERTON, Paradise - “Thinking about my late husband Richard being alive and young picks me up.”

JAMES ARNOLD, Trout Creek - “My four grandkids. Two live in Trout Creek.”

STEPHANIE SAINT, Thompson Falls - “Besides my family, a good cup of coffee, any day of the week.”

LILY SWATOSH, Dixon - “My one month old baby daughter always cheers me up.”

CHARLENE KRONE, Dixon - “My neighbors and coming to the bakery on the weekends. It is a great place for the Dixon community.”