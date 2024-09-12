Fire season still active

With fall just a few weeks away, Sanders County saw increased wildfire activity last week.

On Wednesday, the human-caused Mile Marker 104 ignited five miles west of Dixon. Highway 200 was briefly closed as area firefighters worked to control the blaze. As of Tuesday, the fire was estimated to have burned 468 acres and was at 10% containment. The fire is being managed by the CSKT Division of Fire. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered. Resources on scene included 10 smokejumpers, two dozers, two Skidges, two Type 6 engines and two water tenders.

Firefighters this week were continuing to conduct mop up operations along the fire perimeter. CSKT Division of Fire reported that the cause is still under investigation. “We urge the public to slow down when driving in the fire area and please do not stop on the highway to take pictures. Fire equipment and firefighters will be along Highway 200,” the agency reported earlier this week.

Mission Valley Power worked this week to replace power poles in the fire area as well.

In Thompson Falls, a 2.6-acre fire was reported and contained near the mouth of Prospect Creek along Cherry Creek Road. The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon. Officials stated this fire was also human-caused.

The Lolo National Forest and CSKT Division of Fire both raised fire danger ratings to high last week.