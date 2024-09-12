In Loving Memory

Joan Bybee Freed

Nov. 19, 1926 - July 27, 2024

Joan (Bybee) Freed was born to Dween and June Bybee in Parker, Idaho. When Joan was 10 their family moved to Moiese, Montana. She had four brothers: Gerald Bybee, Bernard Bybee, Joe Bybee, George Bybee, and one sister Tani (Bybee) Wyman. When she was age 16 they moved to Thompson Falls. Mom started working at the Black Bear Cafe as a waitress. Soon she would meet her future husband of 69 years, Marvin (Mike) Freed. They married May 12, 1945. They had five children and raised them in Thompson Falls until they moved to the Seattle area in 1967. They moved back to Thompson Falls four years later.

In 1975 they built their home on Little Beaver Creek Road. Some of Joan's favorite things to do were gardening, cooking, various crafts and walking the Little Beaver Creek Road picking up trash along the way. Mom was very organized and wrote everything down.

She was preceded in death by husband Mike Freed, daughter Patricia (Freed) McCoy, son Mark Freed, brothers Gerald Bybee, Bernard Bybee, and her parents.

Surviving Joan is son Ed and Cheryl Freed; daughters Janice Freed, Joette (Don) Thompson, and daughter-in-law Nanette Freed; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at Whitepine Cemetery, September 28 at 1 p.m. with a get together following at Trout Creek Senior Center.