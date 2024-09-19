Former Montana State Senator Janice Nadine McCallum (Johnson) Howlett left the earthly world on August 19th. She was born August 6, 1944, to George and Verdie McCallum in the old hospital in Kalispell Montana. The oldest of George and Verdie's four beautiful daughters, Anita, Glenda and Deborah. Janney grew up on the family ranch surrounded by sheep, cows and chickens in Niarada/Lonepine, Montana. Being the oldest, she loved bossing her sisters around and helping her parents run the ranch. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1962. Years later she reunited with her husband Kenny Howlett at a high school reunion. Kenny passed on July 7, 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Leah Lindsay (Kalispell) and her husband Luke; and her son Joe Johnson (Kalispell) and his wife Phongvikran, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren; Tai and Kannika Johnson (Kalispell), Nicholas Lindsay (Missoula) and his son Izaak, Kayla and Logan Chamberlain (Oklahoma City) and their daughters Vinaya, Sage and Olivia, Dylan Lindsay and Emily (Kalispell) and their daughter Norah, and Jackson Fewlass (Kalispell). Janice is also survived by her three sisters: Anita and Jim Oppedahl (Helena), Glenda and Chris Ueland (Terry) and Deborah Swingley (Helena) and their families. She loved her family more than anything, including all her cousins, nieces, and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Our Mom was a fierce force in Montana. Jan was a brilliant, beautiful woman who never let fear stand in her way. From her childhood in Hot Springs/Lonepine/Niarada to college in Dillon, Missoula and Arizona, she held a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Montana/Missoula and a Master's in Special Education from the University of Phoenix. She became a teacher who is still so treasured by her students. As she moved forward in the world and changed fields from education, to hiring doctors for hospitals across the country. She was a REALTOR®, as was her Father, Former Montana State State Senator George McCallum.

She taught us the importance of making an impact in others' lives through volunteerism and civic duty...and how to care for others, how to make a difference. She stepped down from the City Council in Polson when she moved to Kalispell, as her health was fading. Because even though she was retired, she never stopped speaking her mind and making a difference!

Janice was so charismatic, charming. She never met a stranger. She made best friends with people in the grocery store line. Our gratitude and loving thanks to the staff of Beehive Assisted Living in Kalispell for taking such amazing care of her and loving her. It was great to hear that her charming personality kept wooing people even to the end. Our Mom's motto was always, "A Woman's Place is in the House and in the SENATE!

A celebration of her life will be at The United Methodist Church in Plains, MT on September 21, 2024, at 1pm with graveside service at the Plains Cemetery immediately after.