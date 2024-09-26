Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Question fo the Week: What does beautification mean to you?

Shannon Brown | Sep 26, 20240
KAYLYNN BOWES, Plains - “It means to restore the community and environment back to its original state.”

BRUCE NEWTON, Plains - “To me it's the ability to offer help to those who can’t help themselves with cleaning up the neighborhood.”

ISAAC TUCKER, Plains - “Making sure the wildlife isn't eating garbage that might be lying around.”

LANA DICKEN, Plains - “A quote from my pastor, ‘Find a need and fill it. Find a hurt and heal it.’ It means, for me, to reach out and help the community.”

SCOTT JOHNSON, Plains - “Giving back to the community that gives so much to me and my family.”

DONNA MAUGHLIN, Plains - “My idea of beautification is to plant more hardy perennials that are native plants and will require less water. Due to climate change, we need more drought tolerant plants.”

