Remember When?

85 YEARS AGO • SEPTEMBER 6, 1939

NEEDED BADLY

New Court House Advocated as Post-War Project

Petitions are now being circulated throughout Sanders County requesting the Board of County Commissioners to call for an election to bond for a new court house. The election will be held at the same time as the general election in November. The proposal calls for a $95,000 ten-year bond issue. With very low interest rates prevailing now it appears to be an opportune time to plan for this much-needed project. The bonds would be issued now but actual construction would not start until after the war is over when men and materials are available. It is expected that the project will create some jobs for servicemen returning to our county.

For many years it has been a well recognized fact that the present court house facilities have been wholly inadequate for a county of our size. The present frame structure is 37 years old, having been constructed in 1907 and is constantly in need of repair. (The first Sanders County Court House was located behind the present-day one. The entrance fronted South Jefferson Street.) There are not nearly enough office rooms and the office space is not adequate nor is it efficiently planned. Vault space, too, is becoming more and more of a problem as permanent records grow in volume. However, the worst feature is the fire ha00zard which prevails. This fact was called to the attention of the County Commissioners this spring when the State Fire Marshal inspected the building. Loss of recorded and filed instruments such as mortgages, satisfaction of mortgages, deeds, water rights, conditional sales contracts, tax assessments and records, might entail considerable cost to every individual who own property in the county, whether he be farmer, wage earner or business man, since title to property might, in some cases, be subject to legal contest.

The additional tax created by this proposal will be very small. It is estimated that an average annual levy of approximately 1.8 mills will be required over the ten year period to retire these bonds.

Now is the time to plan worthwhile post-war projects such as this so that we shall be ready when the time comes to cushion the transition from war to peace. It is hoped that every forward-looking citizen in Sanders County will take an interest in this, one of Sanders County's most needed post-war projects.

50 YEARS AGO AUGUST 1974

ARTIFACTS PINPOINT TRADING POST SITE

An amateur geologist and archaeologist, Bill Alexander of Thompson Falls, doesn't agree with a University of Montana professor that the exact site of Montana's first trading post - David Thompson's old Saleesh House - has not been established.

Alexander, after digging in a two-acre area on the banks of the Clark Fork River east of Thompson Falls, believes the artifacts he has found provide positive proof of the Saleesh House location. Included in the artifacts are four spun silver buttons dating from the 1750-80 era, five musket balls, two gold collar buttons, one copper arrow point, several copper bangles, over 100 glass beads, two square nails, several arrow heads and drills, spear head, three trade rings, one birdshot ball and other items.

Dr. Carling Malouf of the University of Montana geology department has had groups of his students dig in the area several times. They have found numerous artifacts, burned stones, evidence of fireplaces or firepits, beads and other items. Still. he is not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the site on the Murray Ranch is where Thompson established his Saleesh House in the fall and winter of 1909. It was a fur trading post for the Northwest Company, which Thompson joined after leaving the Hudson Bay Company firm where he worked as fur trader and surveyor for a number of years.

OPEN HOUSE SET FOR NEW LIONS MANOR

An open house will be held Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. following a ribbon cutting ceremony at which FHA director for the State of Montana will participate.

The 28-unit apartment project was sponsored by the Thompson Falls Lions Club.

Jim Freer, owner of Gambles Store, said his firm will furnish one apartment for the public open house. Brock's Fountain and Florist will provide flowers and plants for the open house.

Participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be Mayor David Haase, Lions Club president Norm Williams and M.C. Sutherland, vice president of the manor, and Jack Fisher, secretary-treasurer of the manor corporation.

The ribbon-cutting will be conducted in the courtyard or parking lot on the north side of the project.

Williams extended an invitation to the general public to visit the manor during Friday afternoon's open house and inspect the new non-profit housing facility.