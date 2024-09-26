Candidates visit T. Falls

The Sanders County Democrats introduced the community to several local and statewide candidates on Sunday as they hosted a picnic at the Power Park in Thompson Falls.

Mindy Ferrell with the Sanders County Democrats welcomed the crowd of about 50 people to Thompson Falls on Sunday. "We're so tired of partisan politics," she stated. Ferrell also asked those in attendance to make sure their neighbors are registered to vote as she handed out voter registration information.

John Thorson of Plains then sat down with some statewide candidates to ask them questions. Thorson interviewed John Repke, running for state auditor, attorney general candidate Ben Alke, and Jerry Lynch, who is running for chief justice of the Montana supreme court. Jesse Mullen, the Democrat candidate for secretary of state, was represented by campaign staff member Kenneth Lavender, and Deb Achatz of Trout Creek spoke in support of candidate Erin Farris-Olson, who is running for clerk of the state supreme court but was also unable to attend on Sunday.

Thorson asked Repke about ensuring the availability of insurance with wildfire being a prevalent threat in western Montana "It's not just wildfires, it's all of the climate-driving catastrophes that are driving the insurance market in Montana. It's a serious issue that needs to be addressed," Repke answered. He said he has been looking at best practices that are working in other states. "I absolutely will work to find creative solutions ... and encourage mitigation efforts at the community level," Repke stated. Regarding medical insurance, Repke said his top priority would be to repeal the sunset of Medicaid expansion "so people can continue to get medical insurance."

Both Repke and Lavender, the spokesperson for Mullen's campaign, addressed public lands. "The real treasure in the Treasure State is our lands," Repke said, adding that his financial background will help make sure leases of state land are fair to the people of Montana and that people still have access to public lands.

Lavender also detailed Mullen's plan to overhaul the secretary of state's website to make it easier for businesses to use, and Mullen's wish to advocate and collaborate more closely with the legislature. In regard to elections and voter identification, Lavender stated that Mullen believes the current systems are "perfectly fine" and that additional restrictions would make it harder for voters.

Supreme Court candidate Jerry Lynch detailed what he calls a power grab to undermine the integrity of the court. "The current supreme court we have is the most moderate court that we have had in my tenure. They are a sound court," he said. "Judicial independence is what protects each of your constitutional rights. ... I will be neutral but I will be honest," he went on to say as he talked about his experience and how he was proud of his ability to resolve issues through mediation and settlements.

Ben Alke is running for attorney general and detailed his plan to focus on what is occurring in the state of Montana. When Thorson asked him about the issue of border security, Alke responded that it was an issue "but not an issue for the Montana attorney general to address. It's a federal issue." The attorney from Bozeman said if he had a choice, the office of attorney general would be non-partisan, along with some other statewide offices. "The judicial department is not a place for politics," Alke stated. "The job of the attorney general is to ask local prosecutors and law enforcement what resources they need to do their jobs well."

Among other candidates at Sunday's picnic was Elena Evans, an independent candidate for public service commissioner. Evans said she has learned that "people want someone who's going to do the job and look out for their interests. Let me work for you."

Also speaking on Sunday were local legislature candidates Shelly Fyant, running for House District 91, Colleen Hinds, the Democrat candidate for House District 14, and Jacinda Morigeau, a Senate District 46 candidate. The legislative candidates were interviewed by Mary Caferro, the incumbent HD82 representative who is running for re-election this year.

The Sanders County Democrats will also host a visit from congressional candidate Monica Tranel next month. Tranel will be at the Noxon fire hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8.