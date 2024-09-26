Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Tyler Hollingsworth, 32, careless driving, $55.

Shawn Kolb, 35, day speeding, $20.

Elmer Mortenson, 79, night speeding, $70.

Roxann Brogdon, 64, improper passing in no-passing zone, $85.

Linalie Jakabosky, 42, day speeding, $70.

Moisey Morozov, 26, night speeding, $120, deferred imposition of sentence.

Michael Clark, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Gary Cole, 73, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jesse McPhee, 17, day speeding, $70.

Matthew Rankin, 37, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Casey Sinclair, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Kristina Hulings, 44, driving without valid driver’s license, $235; operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, $375.

John Kisida, 68, disorderly conduct, $185, 10 days jail with all suspended.

Jeb Winebrenner, 39, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $735, 6 months jail with all suspended.

Brian Hurst, 37, stop light projecting glaring light, $55; seatbelt violation, $20.

Robert Glide, 61, disorderly conduct, $235, deferred imposition of sentence.

Aidan Keen, 19, day speeding, $20.

James Kuntz, 86, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $285.

Matthew Neimi, 19, night speeding, $20.

Amy Castlio, 48, day speeding, $120.

Steven Yoder, 24, careless driving, $45.

Tyson Lake, 18, possessing intoxicating substances while under age 21, 1st offense, $185.

Dale Brueckmann, 19, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, $185; possessing intoxicating substances while under age 21, $175.

Austin Ward, 26, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.