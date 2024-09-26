Plains school board hears public concerns

The Plains School Board met last week with a full audience of 39 people, 12 of whom were teaching staff. Several audience attendees were there for the public participation on the non-agenda items.

Plains High School math teacher questioned the board about the school canceling field trips. "I would like to know why there has been cancellation of school field trips. They are important to our student's education," Brown said. Both Elementary Principal Kevin Meredith and Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Walsh said they have not been canceled. Dr. Walsh stated several times that she intends to dispel rumors that have been spread throughout the school and community regarding issues such as field trip cancellations.

Resident Erika Lawyer said she was concerned about the school's decision to not allow a non-curricular basketball camp in the gym. "Why did you deny my daughter this opportunity? If it was because of loss of instructional time, then why have the trunk-or-treat event?" Lawyer said that event takes kids out of the classroom and creates more work for the teachers. It also is not necessary because kids go trick-or-treating to the businesses in town after school. Lawyer's comments and questions drew applause from the audience.

Other comments of concern regarded pre-K availability, and why there isn't one, AP classes needing to be updated to keep up with the times, and the desire for more school dances. Mr. Meredith said they were looking into forming a pre-K classroom for the future and that the state has been working on it as well. Lawyer suggested that the school number the outside of the classrooms for safety identification. She also asked if the failure of the levy earlier this year would warrant two full-time principals due to lowered enrollment.

Dr. Walsh commented on unfinished business. "The plan review of the ESSER funds/COVID-19 will provide instructional materials for reading and writing programs," Walsh said. The school library will be getting new materials for the Title 1 teachers to use with their students.

In the new business five items were discussed, including the board recognition of the patriotic art contest winners, Ireland Corbin and Victoria Swanson. Under the instruction of Art teacher Mrs. Cole, both girls placed in the local and state competitions.

Kindergarten teacher Michelle Greer, who heads up the procurement of the Donors Choose grant, was recognized. Greer said her project aims to bring high quality math and reading manipulatives into her classroom. "These manipulatives will provide my students with opportunities to engage in hands-on learning, helping them build a solid foundation in both subjects," she said.

Two entities presented their organizations for consideration. First, Cory Talbett from Livingston and Brad Kastelitz from Kalispell, members of the engineering and construction management group Ameresco, spoke about the school's option for a solar energy grant. Their assessment of the building found the school was in "pretty good" condition with areas of concern. "Areas for improvement are the boilers, siding, roofing and some electrical and window issues," Kastelitz said. Their job is to look at facilities to determine the needs and the best options for energy conservation. "A grant through NorthWestern Energy to put in place a solar system that would allow 50 kilowatts of clean energy could offset energy costs," Talbett said. He explained that the meters would run in reverse during low usage summer months to give the school an energy credit with NorthWestern Energy. This would reduce the school's monthly electric bill. "Bottom line, we are here to try to improve your facility for longevity and performance. Our group is here to help with your wish lists of items for our design process and take it out for bids," Talbett concluded.

The second presentation was from the Cabinet Mountain Cooperative Executive Director Taylor Salmi. She informed the board of the co-op's membership options. The CMC offers services for special education assistance. It includes access to certified Mandt trainers. This system is a behavioral crisis program that teachers can get certified in for their school needs. Salmi explained that the school can opt for a partial membership or a full membership. "A partial membership would offer plenty of assistance to the school," she said. Including the onsite professional development training for Mandt, the co-op offers the ability to access services more quickly, special consultations with the director, and the school could receive up to $3,000 in extra funding that could be used for classroom materials.

In other reports, Walsh said the year had gotten off to a pretty good start. Walsh said they are interviewing candidates for regular Science and English teachers.

Her Coffee with the Superintendent got off to a good start, Walsh said. "It is for making connections with parents who don't have time during the week. Some of these people are here tonight," she commented regarding the first monthly meeting. Walsh said she was happy with the 11 attendees who showed up to discuss their concerns and ideas for the school. "I would like to invite the public to volunteer at the school," she said.

The adult education program needs a face lift, according to Walsh. Ideas can be submitted to her at the school via email. Currently classes include pickleball, walking club, cooking and textiles. Classes start in October." They are run by people in the community," she concluded.

Meredith reported that enrollment numbers are lower than he expected. "A chart of enrollment history shows that this year is lower than before. There has been a decline in students across the nation," he said.

"We are still doing the Montana Food Bank backpack program for certain students over weekends. The food comes from a grant donation by a private donor," Meredith reported. He added that the donation covers every school in Sanders County.

Meredith gave the board a letter that allows parents to sign for their child's photo to be in or opt out of the yearbook. He reported that the school received a grant for teachers to apply for awarded math resources for their classrooms. Meredith announced that the playground has had new wood chips added for safety and thanks to the custodial staff for shoveling the giant truck load.

Lastly he reported that the E3 emergency notification system has been installed with training. "It is working in almost all of the stations. This system gives quick response time to police and the hospital," Meredith concluded.

The new high school principal, Heidii Fettinger, gave a brief report. "We have a new band teacher. We have had successful talks and conversations regarding homecoming. The high school drama club has been practicing for the play that will be performed in the next couple of weeks. The junior high citizenship program is progressing well regarding cyber bullying," she said. "I appreciate the patience and support from everybody."