Claim was over the top

Dear Editor,

I received a political ad in the mail several weeks ago from the Montana Democratic Party announcing that Tim Sheehy has plans that "...would shutter 49 rural hospitals in Montana". That caught my attention because I think that would be exceedingly drastic. Plus I felt that claim was simply over the top.

I did a little checking online and I ended up on the website causeiq.com. That website states there are 56 hospitals in Montana. Simple math of 56 minus 49 is seven. Does that mean that Sheehy will have Montanans with only seven hospitals in an area of roughly 700 miles across the state from east to west? I just cannot believe that. I feel that not even the President has that much power let alone one Senator.

Sincerely,

Ed Solce, Heron