Raymond Lee Lowe

On September 22, 2024, Ray passed peacefully in his sleep.

Ray was born January 4, 1950, in Turlock, California, and raised in Hughson, California. In 1998, he moved to Thompson Falls, Montana, with his wife Gail and son Jon. He loved the hunting and fishing and the beauty of the pine-covered mountains.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Gail; sister Linda; sister-in-law Carol Harp; daughters Betty Fuller (Randy), Kari Northcutt (Tony); son Jon (Mandy); stepdaughters Shannon Smith (Will), Carri Madsen (Tim); grandchildren Karissa, Chesney, Gracie, Hailey, Riley, Jeffery, Shelby, Jessica and Bryan; step grandchildren Jostin Madsen, Alyssa Shatraw (Joey), Jaydyn and Jaylyn Morris; two great-granddaughters, Kaiah and Sierra; and several nieces and nephews.

He will be missed. No services as per his request.