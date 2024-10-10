Animals offer their perspectives in Paradise play

For actors that tend to be on the shy side, the play put on by the Paradise Players last weekend was perfect for them.

All were behind partial or full masks for "The Works: A Grass Menagerie," a comedy about life on the farm from the animals' perspective. The play, written by Robb Willoughby of Ohio, was one story, but divided into eight segments, all related to the central theme. Chickens, cows, pigs, sheep, crows, horses, dogs, cats, and even wolves are the stars of the two-hour long play, held Friday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoon at the Paradise Center.

Just over 100 people showed up over the three days. Normally, the plays are held on two nights and one in the afternoon, but this time they had two matinees. "It allows people that don't want to drive at night to attend," said Wendy Artz, the play's technical director. Tickets for the nonprofit organization went for $15 - $10 if purchased in advance.

Seven of the 13 actors in the play had never performed on the Paradise stage, according to Kathleen Hubka, who heads the Paradise Players program. She also served as director and had three parts in the play. Some of them had never acted, she said. Hubka told the crowd that they had to postpone their last planned play, "The Odd Couple," three times. She said she had to put on some type of play and asked her friend Willoughby to use his. Hubka said that this was the first time Willoughby's play was seen.

The first vignette, "The Hayloft," involved barnyard chickens with Gary Sanks as Terrence, Sherryl Wachob as Joyce, and Dave Proctor as Walden. Joyce and Walden wondered why Terrence hadn't welcomed the sun that morning. Joyce believed the sun wouldn't rise without Terrence, who wants to go to Hawaii. The second segment of cows, "The Dock," featured Hailee Steinebach as Dawn, Rashell Jones as Darla, and Rochelle Caldwell as Delores. Darla wants to be a supermodel and is sure the farm's owner is prepping her for an audition. In reality, it's an auction.

In the third story with pigs, called "The Garage," Hubka as Dylan, has a date with another local swine and steals the owner's truck for the date. Pig DeeDee is played by Heather Allen and pig Murray is Bonnie Firestone. Dylan had already stolen the farmer's keys. His plan included a brick for the truck accelerator and a cowboy hat to resemble the farmer's son. The sheep vignette, "The Roadside," included Stuart played by Caldwell, Madeline played by Wachob, and Bilbrey played by Jones. Madeline wants more in life than "mowing" grass and takes off on his journey, only to get hit by a truck driven by a pig.

In "The Roof," crows Eric, Ely and Ernie - Allen, Wendy Armstrong, and Tracy Clarke - find a dummy crow, which is electrified to keep them off the roof. Ernie is zapped a couple times, but in the end Eric and Ely are electrocuted and "poop" themselves. In "The Field," Tabitha, played by Firestone, wants to have a colt with the stud horse Theodore, aka John Thorson, who has a regular gal, a donkey named Tracy, played by Hubka, but who allows Theodore to sire Tabitha because it's his job.

"The Hillside" is a family of wolves - Proctor, Deborah Davis and Gary Sanks - as Frank, Francine and Freddie. Frank feels Freddie is a failure as a wolf and wants him to move out of the den. Francine isn't quite ready for her son to leave, but Freddie decides to be a vegetarian and get his own place. In the final segment of the play, "The Porch," Alex the cat, which is Hubka, hangs around just to get some of the food for Andy, the dog, aka Steinebach. Alex toys with Andy, but he knows she is just there for his food. And she gets it when Andy runs off to chase away wolves.

Though the segments have separate plots, there are references to the other segments, connecting the stories, such as both the dog and cat sleeping in because the sun was not announced by Terrence, and a sheep crossing the road and getting hit by a pig driving a truck. Laughter continued throughout the play and Hubka said they had so much fun, they'd like to do the same play again. She also said they plan to do it for Clark Fork Valley Hospital's long term care residents.

The actors started rehearsing for the play in mid September. It was the first time with the Paradise Players for Allen, Steinebach, the youngest of the troupe, Armstrong, Thorson, Wachob, and Clarke. Thorson said he was drawn into the part because he could finally play a stud as Theodore. All of the new actors felt they'd like to do it again.

Plains resident Karen Thorson, the center's board secretary, was particularly impressed with the costumes, which were all made by Firestone. She spent more than 200 hours on the 24 costumes, which included the dummy crow. She said the three chicken costumes were the most time consuming. One chicken outfit had over 100 pieces with a combination of fabric and real chicken feathers.

"I thought it was great. It was funny and light and everybody did a good job," said Betty Meyer of Paradise. "I thought it was creative, funny and entertaining," said Scott Johnson of Plains.

Hubka plans to put on "A Christmas Carol" in December. The Paradise Center will host the Jazz Legacy Project on Nov. 1. In January, it will have Pollo Loco Western music. The event will include a cowboy hat contest.