Holiday raffle to benefit TRACS

Thompson River Animal Care Shelter is holding their annual holiday raffle. The funds collected allow TRACS to offer one incredible rockin’ prize, valued at nearly $1,500! The winner will receive an outdoor freestyle rocker chair, donated by Studs Building & Home, and a pair of 2-foot classic gliders from Montana Structures.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Tickets will be sold at local bazaars and markets, and scheduled times at local businesses. The raffle coordinator, Karen Olson, can also be contacted at: [email protected].

All proceeds from the raffle will go directly toward medical expenses for the shelter's abandoned animals, ensuring they receive the care needed.

TRACS is incredibly grateful for the support of our local businesses and encourages the community to join them in supporting abandoned animals.