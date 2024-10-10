Ad Day provides lessons in agriculture

The event's biggest attraction of last year, "Barney the Bison," didn't make it, but the Harlow Bison Ranch was represented with a bison hide and skull for the kids at the Sanders County Fairgrounds last Tuesday.

"They say you can make a bison do anything the bison wants to do and Barney didn't want to get into the trailer this morning," said Melinda Anakalea, who owns the Thompson Falls ranch with her husband, Adam. Nevertheless, the 115 third grade students from Noxon, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains, Hot Springs and Dixon, along with a handful of home school children from Thompson Falls and Plains, spent about four and a half hours at the fairgrounds for the third annual "Ag Day," an educational field trip specifically designed to teach the third-graders the importance of farming and ranching.

"The more we educate kids about agriculture the better off we're going to be," said Alan Hafner, a second generation farmer, who had one of a dozen stations at the fairgrounds. Hafner, owner of 3H Simmental Ranch in Plains, and his 15-year-old son, Gavin, manned the station "Hay You, Process of Making Hay." Hafner had on hand for the kids a rotary rake, a disc mower, a hay baler, and a 135-horsepower Kubota tractor.

Two of the stations had new participants. St. Ignatius residents Ken and Susan McCarty had their Belgian draft horses "Jimmy" and "Apollo" and gave the children hayrides, and Master Gardeners Lisa Carson and Sue Marsh of Thompson Falls had "Tasty Herbs."

Students spent 20 minutes at each station. Nearly 40 people from Plains, Thompson Falls and Hot Springs volunteered to man the stations.

The event was a big success and the kids had a great time, according to Wendy Carr of the Sanders County Extension Office in Thompson Falls, which puts on the event with the help of more than a dozen monetary and goods sponsors. Carr's mother, Marilynn Carr of the Little Bitterroot Ranch of Hot Springs, helped operate the "Apple Cider Making" station with Bruce Beckstead of the Wild Horse Lavender Farm of Plains. Each kid had the chance to crush the apples and get a cup of cider. Beckstead is a fifth generation farmer and rancher.

Carissa McNamara and her son, John, had "The Dorper Corner," sponsored by the Montana Farmers Union, where John's sheep, "Summer," "Dot," and "Sweetie," were a big attraction.

Julie Warner, the Plains Elementary School teacher, said the kids especially liked petting the animals. Whitney Tanner-Spurr and her daughter, Kendall, 11, had their booth "Eggciting Poultry" for the second year, featuring "Shellie," their silkie chicken, a big draw for the kids. Mackenzie Tulloch had her two horses, "Amber" and "Charlie," at the station "Be a Doctor - Veterinary Science," where Thompson Falls Veterinary Clinic's Dr. Stephanie McIntyre showed the kids various tools for treating animals. They also had the opportunity to use a stethoscope to hear Amber's heartbeat. At station "Get Beefy" with Nick Courville of the Montana Stockmen's Association and Anna Hafner, kids saw a cow and calf.

"Presently, less than 2% of the population are involved in farming. Farmers are so incredibly significant, but simultaneously statistically insignificant," said McNamara. "We need more farmers and the only way to introduce more people to farming is to educate the youth about the value of agriculture. So many kids don't know where our fiber and food comes from," she added.

Emily Baker of the Eastern Sanders County Conservation District and Morgan Owens of the Green Mountain Conservation District had their "Buzz on Pollinators" station once again. This was the second year for Elizabeth Riffle of Thompson Falls and her "It's Harvest Time" station, showing the various vegetables, such as pumpkins, squash and gourds. For the third year, members of 4-H and Future Farmers of America had games for the kids and, with the help of Brian Crain of Plains, held a roping lesson for the kids.

Each station had educational material handouts and a special souvenir. They got a patch of wool and a sheep stress squishy toy at the Dormer Sheep station, a clump of bison hair from the Harlow Ranch, a coloring book and a toy horse from McCarty's Live Oak Belgians, a packet of pollinator seeds from Baker and Owens, animal themed bubbles from McIntyre, and miniature pumpkins from Riffle.

Carr said the idea of Ag Day is to educate students about sustainable resources available in Sanders County.

"I feel this age is very impressionable and the seed that might be planted here will be with them for a long time," said Beckstead, who has an assortment of animals, vegetables, fruits, and flowers on his farm near Plains.