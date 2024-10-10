CANDIDATE Q&A: Sanders County Elected Officials

The following are profiles of candidates for Sanders County positions. Coming next week, profiles of state legislature candidates.

CLERK OF

DISTRICT COURT

Name: Cynthia Neste

Occupation: Clerk of District Court

Education: Regent University, VA; Campbell University, NC; Community College of the Air Force; Austin Community College, TX. Numerous Information Technology Certifications. Currently working towards Certified Clerk of Court through Montana State University and the Montana Association of Clerks of District Court curriculum.

What qualities make you the best candidate? During my two years in office, I have improved security, implemented new technology, and added services that improve how we do business while decreasing the operating budget even though the population and court cases increase in number. As Chair of the Legislative Committee for the Montana Association of Clerks of District Court, I am working on legislative bills that save money and resources. Along with Judge Molly Owen, I recently brought Drug Treatment Court to Sanders County to rehabilitate repeat drug offenders through education, therapy, monitoring, mentoring, and community outreach while on a path to healthy and sober living.

What changes, if any, would you institute in the office? I will continue to implement processes and programs that serve our community as it continues to grow and flourish. I will work with attorneys and judges to create a simpler self-help system for self-represented (Pro Se) litigants to navigate the legal system. Attorneys are difficult to retain in Montana, especially in rural areas like Sanders County. Those individuals involved in court cases without an attorney would benefit from short, simple, easy to follow attorney led how-to videos.

What do you think is the most important duty for the Clerk of District Court and why? Serving the community by following the Montana Code Annotated governing the proper documentation, handling, processing, routing, storage, and disposal of the confidential and sensitive data under the jurisdiction of the office of Clerk of the District Court. It is the purpose of the office and the law to do so.

Name: Carl E. Marquardt

Occupation: Sanders County Justice Court Clerk for 6 years

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, Currently pursuing Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice

What qualities make you the best candidate? The qualities that make me the best candidate for the Office of Clerk of District Court are self-awareness, respect, communication, and resilience. Self-awareness in understanding my own strengths and weaknesses will help lead the team of clerks in the District Court office effectively. When respect is demonstrated consistently it helps in easing tension, fosters trust, and improves the effectiveness of the organization. As an Air Force veteran of 21 years, I have gained a great set of communication skills. Having

resilience gives me the ability to respond adaptively to challenges, bounce back from obstacles, and overcome any setbacks.

What changes, if any, would you institute in the office? The District Court office is governed by Montana laws and those laws provide the set rules in which the court is to operate. These laws do not allow for a lot of changes to be made, however; there are still areas that the Clerk of District Court can control and that is the customer service provided to the community. The customer service provided to the public is one area I would change. Answering the phone promptly, returning phone calls, and responding to email communications efficiently and promptly are areas I

believe can be improved on.

What do you think is the most important duty for the Clerk of District Court and why? The most important duty for the Clerk of District Court is to ensure that the office is efficiently operated. Having a knowledgeable and well-trained staff is essential in ensuring the court runs smoothly and nothing is overlooked. Keeping abreast of the

changes in court procedures and gathering the best practices used within the other District Court offices and implementing those ideas here in the Sanders County District Court office are things I feel are important as the Clerk of District Court.

CLERK &

RECORDER /TREASURER/

SUPT. OF SCHOOLS

Name: Alisa Garcia

Occupation: Sr. Director, Sales Operations, Satellite Antenna Manufacturing

Education: B.A. Education, Central WA University

How will you balance the needs of the different offices you will oversee? I take any responsibility I am assigned very seriously. Since filing for office earlier this year, I have been and continue to spend time listening, learning, and observing as many of the duties as possible ahead of stepping officially into the role next January. This will better prepare me to understand the areas of focus that will require my attention. The legal requirements of the various positions will also help me to prioritize my efforts. This role has had these offices combined for a long time, so I am confident I will be able to balance the different responsibilities effectively.

As election administrator, how will you ensure the integrity of county elections? Carefully following our election laws as they are written is the most effective way to ensure integrity in our county election process. In June, I was privileged to volunteer in the county’s primary election. From counting absentee ballots in a team of three, to securely collecting absentee ballots turned in at the polls, to handing machine-rejected ballots to a team of three judges for manual processing, I observed strong checks and balances in place throughout the election process in our county. Our election staff are very knowledgeable, and our chief election judges and teams of election volunteers are outstanding!

What experience do you have with managing budgets and financial matters? I have been in sales operations, revenue operations, and manufacturing operations for over 25 years, managing budgets, teams, contracts, and systems in one form or another at each role held. For example, from 2012-2018, I was COO/Treasurer for a small business providing onsite labor services to a very large global company. Our budget (which I created and personally managed) was between $16M-$18M in annual revenue and we staffed between 150-175 employees. In my current role (2018-present), my department processes all incoming contracts for $75M in annual revenue, and I maintain careful records to successfully pass a yearly financial audit.

COUNTY

CORONER

Name: Gregory Davis

Occupation: Sanders County Coroner

Education: 1981 graduate, Plains High School, MT Law Enforcement Academy Coroner Basic and Coroner Advanced certification; State licensed EMT

What have you brought to the office of coroner since taking the position? Living in Sanders County my entire life, with the exception of my military career, one of my biggest strengths is my geographical knowledge of the county. Prior to being appointed coroner by the commissioners, I had six years of experience as a deputy coroner. I worked under various coroners, gaining a variety of experience and knowledge to help keep the office moving in the right direction.

What do you like about the position? Being an advocate for the decedents and the families is very important. Also IDing people who have been missing for a considerable amount of time is rewarding in that you can finally bring closure to those families.

What changes would you like to make to the coroner’s office, if any, and why? I’m happy with where we’re at.Three part-time deputy coroners are being trained in December. I’m looking forward to having a fully staffed and trained department to serve the county.

SANDERS

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Name: Dan Rowan

Occupation: Sanders County Commissioner

Education: High school diploma

What do you like about being commissioner and why did you run for re-election? I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve as a Sanders County Commissioner. Our county has its fair share of challenges, and I enjoy working to find practical solutions for our residents' needs and advocating for common-sense approaches to address these challenges. I’m running for re-election because much important work still needs to be done. I am committed to continuing to advocate for our residents, ensuring that their concerns are heard and addressed.

What improvements or changes in your tenure are you most proud of? During my tenure as County Commissioner, I am proud that we have improved our infrastructure while managing our limited budget. Working with residents and businesses, we have tackled critical issues such as road maintenance, solid waste upgrades, expanding county facilities, and supporting our public safety resources. These improvements are vital for the well-being of our community, especially given the growth we've experienced over the past several years.

What is one area within the county that you feel needs more attention from commissioners and why? We need continued attention to our aging infrastructure, especially roads and bridges. These are essential lifelines for our residents, businesses, and emergency services. Failing to address this issue risks our community's safety and economic stability. Despite limited funding, we must prioritize urgent projects and explore creative solutions. Addressing this issue now will ensure that our infrastructure can meet our long-term needs without imposing an undue burden on future generations.