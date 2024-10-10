County tests emergency response

The Sanders County Fairgrounds had its first train wreck when it ran into a truck last week, leading to bystander injuries and two women running into each other on bikes.

Response time by several emergency services vehicles was quick and all 10 injuries were treated. However, since there are no railroad tracks at the fairgrounds, it must have been a drill.

The county's Emergency Management Department, headed by Bill Naegeli, put on the "Fair Hazmat Exercise," which involved more than 30 men and women from EMS units of Thompson Falls, Plains and Hot Springs, along with six students from the Plains High School Drama Club, including club leaders Terri Henry and Cathy Emmett.

Cara Wentz of the Thompson Falls Ambulance Service made the "patients" bloodied, bruised and bandaged for the drill. Horse Plains Volunteer Fire Department engine #4 was the train, conducted by Plains High School senior Django Oakcedar. His classmates, Emma Dimond, Keelie Hawthorn and Mckenzie Tulloch, lay injured nearby. Senior Logan Steinebach was distracted while driving a van and collided with another vehicle and classmate Cecelia Harris moved into the scene to render assistance and was hurt in the process.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital staff member Megan Hardenbrook was an injured 10-year-old, along with her mother, Julie Glase, also of CFVH. They later took on hospital roles as the pretend injured arrived at the hospital. There, Dr. Don Damschen and Dr. Jessica Valentine, along with a handful of nurses and aides, treated the fake injuries.

"My objective was that I wanted the inter-agencies to interact efficiently," said Naegeli, the county's emergency manager, who used the basic scenario from an exercise he had put on 14 years ago. Naegeli said he tries to have an exercise every five years. He'd like to have them more often and is planning one in 2025 with a bigger hazmat theme.

The exercise included the ambulance services of Plains, Thompson Falls and Hot Springs, along with the Horse Plains Volunteer Fire Department, Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, and Plains Police Department.

"We hit all the goals that I was looking for. I thought it went well," said Naegeli, who's been the emergency manager for 21 years. He said that communication between the different agencies and the hospital was very good and he felt the EMS response went well. "I'd give it an A," said Naegeli, who added that the two-hour exercise was a big success.

"We had multiple agency participation and that went well. Our first responders did very well and interacted with the hospital well," he said. "Communication was a key and better than we've had before," he added. Naegeli noted that the only minor communication glitch was that the hospital didn't know if the patients had gone through a decontamination process. However, he said that if it had been a real hazmat situation, the patients would have had their clothes replaced and it would have been noticeable at the hospital. Naegeli appreciated the high school students taking part. "It's always great to have the kids participate," he said.

Lisa Eberhardt, the hospital's chief nursing officer, felt the drill was a success from the hospital's side. "I thought it went very well and was very effective," said Eberhardt, who added that they're always looking for ways to be better. "Our objectives were all met and we were able to use our new mass communication tool."

Naegeli held a debriefing with participants after the exercise and went around the room to solicit their input of the drill. The briefing brought up only minor deficiencies. James Russell, chief of the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District, was pleased with the exercise. Russell said they could have easily incorporated more people in order to have backup and swap out first responders during the drill.

"We went through the process well," said Russell, who had eight firefighters involved in the drill. "They're diminishing skills, so if you don't use them, you'll lose them," said Russell, who holds regular training for his crew. He would like to see multi-agency drills more often. Russell, the district fire chief for eight years, held a successful water rescue exercise in April 2023. "These drills help fill in the gap between training and real life experience," said Russell, who added that in some ways a real life case is easier because they see the results right away.