Flags help raise awareness of veteran suicide

The veteran suicide rate continues to grow but that doesn’t stop one veteran in Plains from his objective of getting the word out about the troublesome issue, just as he did last month for Suicide Awareness Month.

Starting on Aug. 31, each night Ed Foste and a volunteer added 22 American flags to the display — representing the 22 veterans who die by suicide each day. Foste and Bill Beck of Plains added the final batch to the display last Monday evening. This is the seventh year for the Veterans Suicide Awareness Month, but this was the first time for Beck to help with the project.

“We’re losing all those veterans each day, but more emphasis should be put on it by our civic leaders and politicians,” said the 83-year-old Beck, who served in the Navy for 26 years and attested that life onboard an aircraft carrier can be hectic and stressful. He remembered one crewman aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet who committed suicide by jumping over the side.

Foste also served in the Navy, retiring after 20 years with the majority of his time on carriers and has felt the pressure of working on the flight line. He has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and therefore knows what many veterans go through after their military service is done. Foste’s goal is to help veterans that might be considering suicide. Even after setting up his display each September, he continues to be motivated to spread the word of the dire situation. His display includes two soldier silhouettes — a man and a woman — along with a homemade 6-1/2-foot tall cross, a Green Star flag, which represents families that have been impacted by a veteran’s suicide, and for the second consecutive year the Veterans Suicide Awareness truck, owned by Air Force veteran Heather Allen. In 2022, the truck was used for the “Suicide Awareness Journey” from Neah Bay, Wash., to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The flags are a symbol of respect and add to the meaning of the display, which is lit at night.

Foste has no way to know of the display’s effectiveness, but he periodically gets feedback from community members and people often stopped there while additional flags were being placed. One piece of evidence that it is being noticed is the increase in banners from community businesses, groups and individuals. Last year was the first year that banners from Plains and Thompson Falls were attached to the chain link fence behind the exhibit and eight more were added this year, including one from American Legion Post 52 that simply read, “We care.”

The banners included phrases, such as “Sometimes Even to Live is an Act of Courage,” “Veterans need our support, too,” “You Are Not Alone,” and “You Matter More Than You Know.” Foste said that local residents who spread the word are helping to make it effective. “I try to get different people every year. It’s those people that help spread the word of this problem. They tell others and those people tell people. Spreading the word of this is what it’s all about,” said Foste, who had about 20 people help plant flags this year, including veterans and children. Some helped multiple times.

Foste said it’s extremely important that he continues to erect the display each year and change it up each year. “It’s a living display and it’s always changing,” he said, which is why he changed the flag pattern this year. The Town of Plains planted a maple tree at the site earlier this year. “That tree is a metaphor for veterans. We’re stationed all over the world, but when we retire, we put down roots,” said the Navy veteran, who added that the display is more for the families whose family member “completed suicide.”

“This is more for the veterans' families; it’s for them. The veterans are gone, but the families are still suffering. All the pain that the veteran suffered is now transferred to their families,” said Foste, who lost his own brother, an Army vet, to suicide several years ago.

He said it usually takes only a few minutes to put a new group of flags out each night, but it will probably take a little longer in 2025 because the death rate of veteran suicide has risen to nearly 34 a day, according to the Veterans Administration, which states that suicide is now the second leading cause of death by veterans under the age of 45. The VA also noted that the number could be higher because counties sometimes fail to report veteran suicides. It also reported that the suicide rate for women veterans jumped to 21%.

The display this year totaled 660 flags, but Foste said there will be more next year. “I’m going to do this forever,” said Foste. “It’s my project and my burden, but it’s important.”