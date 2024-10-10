Hot Springs voters pass levy, again

Voters in Hot Springs passed a $183,000 levy last week. Ballots were counted last Wednesday at the Hot Springs school, with 293 voters casting ballots for the levy and 282 against.

“We’re very happy within the district and heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone that voted. Our community came together and was able to pass this. We are absolutely elated,” Hot Springs Superintendent Gerald Chouinard said on Monday.

The Hot Springs school board was scheduled to certify the election results at Wednesday’s meeting, along with voting on a budget amendment proclamation, which, if passed, would then be forwarded to the county.

This was the second time voters have decided for the levy this year. The first election was May 7 and the issue passed by just three votes, with 149 voting for it and 146 voting against. However, a district court judge ordered the May levy election be invalidated after it was discovered that more than 125 voters for the Hot Springs School District were not mailed ballots. While the May election was run as a polling place election, giving voters the option of going to the school polling location to cast ballots on election day, the school chose to run the most recent election as mail ballot only. All ballots were mailed to registered voters and could be returned by mail or in person to the school.

Nearly 200 more people voted in the most recent election, with 575 ballots being returned in time for last week’s count. In May, just 295 ballots were cast for the levy item.

The $183,000 will be used for general operation and maintenance within the school district. Chouinard on Monday said the school district is committed to being fiscally responsible, even with the passing of the levy. “We want to create a level of stability moving forward. None of our current programs are going to be cut. The levy provides us with the possibility in the future of being able to meet our needs financially in order to best serve our students moving forward,” the superintendent stated. He added that the levy passing, along with increasing enrollment, could create the possibility of opening up some programs in the future that were closed due to budget cuts. “We first need to be on firm financial ground and then we can start looking at those things.”

Chouinard, as has been stated at previous board meetings, said that even though voters passed the $183,000, it does not mean that the district will need to levy the entire amount each year. “We will levy the full amount at least this year. We will be levying each year exactly what we need and not a penny more,” he expressed.

“The levy creates a scenario that through responsible fiscal management we will find ourselves again on firm financial ground,” Chouinard said. He added that the school district has seen a lot of community support in recent months. “The focus is always going to be on academics first. At the same time, we’re putting a focus on fundraising for anything extracurricular.” For example, a barbecue fundraiser prior to Friday’s football game raised more than $1,700 for Savage Heat athletics.