Info sought on moose, elk killed in county

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information on two incidents of wildlife being killed and left.

FWP reported Monday that an elk was killed and left to waste on private property near Thompson Falls, and a cow moose was shot and left to waste outside of Plains.

The elk was found October 4 on private property off Thompson River Road, and game wardens reported that the head was removed and the rest of the elk was left.

Anyone with possible information is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov or call the local game warden at (406)250-9498 to provide details. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The cow moose that was shot and left to waste on Clark-Hinchwood (USFS 1027) road just outside of Plains sometime between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

Anyone with possible information on that case is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov or call the local game warden at 406-240-2271. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.