Main Street striping to occur Friday

The final step of repairs to the Main Street project in Thompson Falls will occur on Friday.

The Department of Transportation and Razz Construction are scheduled to complete final striping operations Friday on Main Street, weather and other factors permitting. This work concludes the warranty repairs of the Thompson Fall-Urban project.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures, reduced speeds, potential width restrictions, delays and parking restrictions on Friday.

﻿MDT stated in a press release that they are committed to maintaining access to local businesses during construction. The project team thanks the Thompson Falls community and traveling public for their patience as warranty work is completed.