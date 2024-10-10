Jerry C. Branson, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Lind on September 22, surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 12, 1930, in Spokane, Washington, to Leslie and Laura Branson, Jerry spent his early childhood in Belknap, Sanders County, Montana, near Little Beaver Creek. In 1936, his family moved to a wheat farm in Lind, Washington, where he became a proud resident and graduated from Lind High School in 1948. While in high school he was a member of FFA, and played baseball, basketball, and football. After attending Washington

State College for a year, he returned home to farm, actively farming until 1986. Jerry remained engaged in the agricultural community, making many friends through his work with Agri-Service, Wilfac, and Nu-chem. He retired at the age of 83.

Family and friends were always central to Jerry's life. He married Jeanne (Wahl) in 1949, and they had four children together. In 1983, Jerry married Lynda (Kincaid), adding four more children to the family. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lynda; sons Scott (Lynne), Kevin (Becky), and Les (Ilona); stepchildren Geri Lynn, Dawn (Darryl), Jennifer (Kirk), Michelle (Jeff), and Michael (Amy); 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers Jennell, Orville (Betty Lou), and Ira (Lawrie); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Laura; infant brother Kendall; sister Adele; daughter Laurie; son-in-law Kris; and sister-in-law Louise.

Jerry was an active community member, participating in many civic organizations over the years.

He was a member of the Lind Lions Club, Washington Wheat Growers, Lind Grange, Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Jaycees, Lind Gun Club, and Lind United Methodist Church. He also supported local youth as a 4-H leader and Little League coach.

Jerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was always up for a road trip or adventure, with the cabin in Montana being his favorite destination. Montana provided a peaceful retreat and countless memories for friends and family. From opening the cabin around his birthday each year to closing it at Thanksgiving after the final hunt, Jerry cherished the time spent there. He also enjoyed frequent fishing trips to Alaska, visiting his sons and their families, and creating more memorable moments.

Jerry valued family, welcoming everyone to family dinners and celebrations. He loved gathering around the Berry family dinner table, saying grace, enjoying a great meal, and sharing stories and laughter. Known for his quick wit, Jerry always had a riddle or saying for every occasion. He will be greatly missed, but his happy memories will comfort all who knew him.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. Sackmann, Sherrie, Lauren, Mark, Allison, and the Assured Hospice staff for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

Services were held at the Lind Calvary Assembly of God Church, 219 W 3rd Ave, Lind, WA, on Friday, October 4, followed by interment at Lind Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to East Adams Rural Healthcare EMS/EMT, 903 S Adams St, Ritzville, WA, 99169; Thompson Falls Ambulance, PO Box 1055, Thompson Falls, MT, 59873; or a charity of your choice.