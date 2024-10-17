4-H members celebrate National 4-H Week

Montana 4-H, the youth development program of Montana State University Extension, will celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12 with events and ceremonies across Montana.

This year's campaign, "Beyond Ready," highlights the organization's mission to prepare youth to become engaged, healthy and productive in their future communities. Throughout the week, 4-H communities will celebrate and spread awareness of the organization by hosting receptions and award ceremonies, preparing window displays in local businesses, hosting community events and activities, and sharing stories about the impact of 4-H.

"I love 4-H, because of all the opportunities it provides. This answer is the most common because of how true it is," said 4-H member Melodie Cook of Plains. "4-H has led me to improve myself in the way of public speaking, communication, service, and leadership. Through 4-H, I have been able to make friends statewide who are equally focused on pushing themselves outside of their comfort zone. I have received many opportunities to say yes, truly making the best better!"

"We equip youth with skills for the future, offering opportunities and experiences that shape youth into their full, authentic selves, enabling them to succeed both now and in the future," said Tracey Robecker, Montana 4-H college and career readiness specialist. "

Montana 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth development program in the state. In Sanders County, there are 170 members with about 60 volunteer leaders, said Juli Thurston, MSU Extension Agent for Sanders County.