Church to help hurricane relief efforts

The Plains Alliance Church has decided to help hurricane relief efforts through proceeds from their annual bazaar.

The annual bazaar, this year with a fall theme, will be Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the church, 505 5th St. Coordinator Roni Mitch said they have a committee of about a dozen people who work on the bazaar. “We decide where the proceeds will go and choose different organizations each year. It depends on what is in our hearts,” Mitch said. In 2023, they provided donations for the Middle East. This year, hurricane relief.

Mitch said about half of the bazaar proceeds will go to the Alliance Church South and Southeast Districts, which were both affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. Other funds raised will support a Christian art and soccer camp that the Plains Alliance Church hosts in the summer. The bazaar raised about $5,400 in 2023. “Last year we had a good turnout of people attending,” said Mitch, who has been organizing the bazaar for about six years of the 16 years the event has existed. “We’re hoping for a similar turnout this year.”

Mitch explained that the Alliance Church relief teams go in and help residents after disasters. “They clear trees, repair homes, provide food and water, as well as emotional and spiritual support to the people.” She said the Plains church is happy to help with the effort across the country. “We’re in a different district but they are part of our family,” she added.

Elaina Griffith explained that the bazaar features crafts, quilted items, decor, and also includes a bake sale, silent auction and soup lunch. “All of the items sold at the bazaar are donated by community members,” Griffith stated.

Donations for the church’s hurricane relief efforts can be mailed to Plains Alliance Church, P.O. Box 368, Plains, MT 59859. Make checks payable to Plains Alliance Church with “hurricane relief” in the memo line. Anyone wanting to donate items for the bazaar or bake sale can contact Mitch at (4060 546-0479. “It’s a really fun community event,” Mitch said. “It definitely gets me in the mood for the holidays.”