HARVEST FESTIVAL FUN

Local farm welcomes the season

There was a place last weekend where parents could go and let their kids roam and play and not worry because it was a family friendly place.

It was called the Fall Festival" and it was at the 76-acre Waterway Ranch 15 miles west of Plains along Highway 200 and for the third consecutive year it was put on by owners Mark and Elizabeth Riffle. And this year it might have the biggest crowd yet with more than 800 people over the two days from babies to seniors in their 80s, said Elizabeth.

The event was free and had over a dozen activities, including a few new ones this year, such as "Pumpkin Slinging," which Mark said was probably the biggest draw for adults and teenagers. The station was comprised of a large slingshot attached to a wooden frame. Containers were positioned at different distances in front of the homemade contraption. Those who got a baby pumpkin into a container received a free donut. Seven-year-old Colton Ellul of Thompson Falls got two in a row.

"It was a fun day, good weather, and lots of people," said Mark, who ran the hay ride on Saturday and manned the cider making station on Sunday. "Part of the fall experience is pressing your own apple cider," he said, adding that some of the kids tried their hand at crushing apples in the press for the cider.

Sixteen of Riffle's relatives volunteered their time for the two-day event, which also included the sale of a variety of homemade baked goods - brownies, cherry pie bars, peach cobbler, and pumpkin bars to name a few, along with tacos that contained their own beef, homegrown ingredients and their own special salsa, said Tyler Riffle, Riffle's son. In addition, they had their own pumpkin patch with hundreds of pumpkins from tiny ones to ones tough to even carry.

The Riffles once again had the popular train ride with an ATV locomotive and eight converted barrels as cars. Riley Riffle, Mark and Elizabeth's son, served as the train driver and took the kids for an eighth of a mile trip around the farm. They also again had the well received corn maze. "It's twice the size in length and in height," said Tyler. The maze this year was relocated closer to the rest of the activities and had a scarecrow designed by Elizabeth.

For the second year, kids and adults alike got their pictures taken in photo cutout boards to give themselves the look of a pig, turkey, scarecrow, and a sunflower. There were stations set up where visitors could play checkers, chess or corn hole. For younger children, the Riffles made a pumpkin maze, which had kids games and toys inside.

People could once again try their hand at roping a dummy calf at a station operated by Jadyn Riffle, who also introduced visitors to "Montana," a quarter horse, or her 6-month-old colt, "Moose," which is part quarter horse and part Percheron draft horse. This year, they had three rented bouncy houses, compliments of Joel Collett of Plains, including a regular one, an obstacle course one, and an axe throwing one.

"Elizabeth does this to give back to the community, but it's fulfilling for me to hear not just kids having fun, but all people having fun," said Mark, who added that the festival was educational and entertaining. "Turnout was great," said Elizabeth. She said people came from Noxon, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains, Camas Prairie and even Whitefish, Missoula and Spokane.

"They loved the corn maze this year. And they loved that we opened it up and extended it into the pasture," she said. She was especially pleased with the new pumpkin slinging station. "I don't think we want to change things next year. We want to have that old farm feel and not get too big. It was a stress-free day. Parents could just let the kids run and play and not worry about them," she added.

The Riffles are planning to do a Halloween event at the farm on Oct. 25 and 26.