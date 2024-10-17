Kids share passion for Pokemon

A new club in Thompson Falls gives kids an opportunity to share their love of Pokemon. The Pokemon Club had its first meeting October 2 at the Thompson Falls Public Library. While the club itself is new, Pokemon is not. Pokemon is a trading card game that came out in 1996 that features fantasy creatures on the cards. Players battle each other by using these Pokemon on the cards to ultimately see who has either the stronger deck or wittier strategy. Pokemon has been hugely popular since its release, so much so that there have been multiple TV series, movies and video games set in the Pokemon universe. It has been a global phenomenon for years and is still showing no signs of slowing.

The club met at the Thompson Falls Public Library and six kids were present at the first meeting. They all showed up with their binders full of Pokemon, eager to show off their collections. It didn't take long before kids were making trades with each other for new cards that they wanted to add to their collection. For most of the club meeting, trading cards was the main activity while a few learned to play the game.

While most of the attendees were mainly interested in making trade, Colton Sauter set up his game board and had pre-made decks of cards ready so that he could have a Pokemon battle with anyone who was ready to play. Millie Mosher and Camille, aged 6, rose to the challenge excited to learn how to battle Pokemon. Colton took the time to play each of them individually while teaching them the rules of the game. While Colton was taking the time to explain the game, others were still making trades.

Kids excitedly looked through each other's card binders searching for their favorite Pokemon or cards they desperately wanted. Whenever they found a card in someone's collection that they were searching for, they would point it out and ask what they were willing to trade for it. By the end of the meeting dozens of cards had been traded and no one seemed disappointed with their new additions to their collections.

The club will continue to meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the library through the school year, so there will be plenty more chances for kids to trade or battle their cards or even just show off their impressive collections. For more information on the club, contact the library at (406) 827-3547.