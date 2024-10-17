Market donates to senior center

Members of the Plains Farmers Market had a good year and to thank the community they decided to make a donation to the Plains Paradise Senior Citizens Center.

Market coordinator Linda Wilson presented a $1,000 check to Linda Bursell, the senior center's secretary and treasurer, at Fred Young Park on Friday, the last day of the season for the market.

"I think this year was a huge success. I think next year will be even better," said Wilson. "We had a nice sum at the end of the year, so we were able to make a nice donation. We surveyed the vendors to choose a local nonprofit to donate to," said Wilson. She said they had more than 20 nonprofit organizations submitted by the vendors. In second place was the Plains Community Food Bank, which will receive the donation next year. The Clark Fork Enrichment Corporation, based in Plains, gave the senior center $9,551 this month. Bursell said they plan to use the money for repairs to the center's two garages, which were water damaged.

"I think this is great. It's just a good thing to do," said Wilson, who coordinated the market with her husband, Chuck Haugen, both of Plains. "The general feel of the market is warm and friendly and it has brought a lot of the community together," said Haugen.

Last year was the first year for this group at Fred Young Park and it grew to around 18 vendors by the end of the season. They started in June with 17 vendors from Plains, Paradise, Hot Springs, and Thompson Falls with a variety of goods - vegetables, fruits, woodworks, baked goods, clothing, and plants, and they had several new vendors. Each vendor paid $5 for a 10-foot square space. The highest number of vendors was 33 and they had a steady flow of customers each week. "At one time, we had up to 300 customers one day," said Haugen.

"Each week we have given a free spot and a coffee card from one of our local espresso stands to a randomly chosen vendor. We have also let vendors and shoppers sign up for a prize each week, some donated from our vendors. We have given away jars of honey, a horseback ride in Glacier Park, a juicer, and Koo Koo Sint coffee," said Wilson.