Bull River petition sent to state FWC

A Heron man is taking his concerns for a local river to the state level. Paul Overman has filed a rulemaking petition with the state Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), asking them to restrict watercraft on Bull River.

Earlier this year, Overman witnessed five small jet boats go by property he owns on the Bull River. “The jet boast really wreak havoc on our shoreline,” he said in June, adding that he was concerned for both the shoreline and safety of other river users.

In the petition filed with the FWC, Overman states that “the operation of motor watercraft causes unnecessary erosion to properties along the river, my property and to the properties that have been protected and preserved by Avista and the State of Montana.” Overman goes on to say that the river “has been traditionally used as a family recreational river for floaters, kayaks, canoes and fishermen, and the presence of high speed powered jet boats and powered watercraft presents an unnecessary risk to such family activities in violation of established FWP power water vessel operational restrictions.”

The petition asks the FWC to adopt a new rule that would prohibit powered watercraft on the Bull River from its headwaters to the confluence of the Bull River Bay at the Noxon Reservoir. The Heron resident collected names of 260 supporters to include with his petition. He said he gathered most of the names from posting on social media. “I’m happy with the number of signatures we gathered,” Overman expressed.

Overman said he has been working with the FWP’s legal counsel and hopes that his petition will be on the December agenda for the commission. That meeting is tentatively scheduled for December 19. Overman plans to go to the meeting to present his petition, and he said that others may go and testify as well. “There’s a variety of people wanting to preserve the river,” he said. “People have been very supportive.”

Overman said the new technology in boats allows them to go in very shallow water. “It’s going to be a popular place for those boats if they are allowed to go up the Bull River. I’m not against those types of boats, just against those boats on certain rivers. A lot of people care about this river,” he added.