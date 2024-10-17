Zinke visits Noxon bridge

U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke was in Sanders County on Tuesday, making campaign stops as he seeks re-election next month.

Rep. Zinke's first stop was in Noxon, where he addressed a crowd of about 50 community members and talked about the need for replacement of the Noxon bridge.

Commissioner Tony Cox explained that the state recommended full replacement of the bridge. "The bridge is the jugular of the community of Noxon. We don't want to put a new saddle on an old horse. We want a new horse," Cox said, gathering applause from Zinke and others. "We're looking for help from the state and feds," Cox added.

The county has committed to spend up to $50,000 for a grant application

Full bridge replacement has been estimated at $25 million to $30 million and could take up to 10 years.

During Zinke's visit, Cox stated he had just received a letter of support from Sen. Steve Daines for the county's grant application. The commissioners have also received a letter of support from Sen. Jon Tester, and have asked for a letter from Rep. Zinke.

"Noxon has suffed a lot lately. We look to you for help," Cox told Zinke.

Rep. Zinke is a member of the House Appropriations Transportation Housing and Urban Development (THUD) subcommittee. and said Tuesday he would like to see the rural bridges wrapped together for funding. "This is the lifeline of the community," Zinke stated. "I can't promise anyting, but we'll work hard. This is a priority for your county commissioners and therefore a priority for me. This bridge will be part of appropriations for next year," he added.

"The bridge being downgraded is what's hurting me," Kevin Johnson, owner of Johnson Hardware, told Rep. Zinke. "We can't get full semis across."

Jim Byler of Noxon asked why Zinke didn't show up after the town had a major fire in February or when the bridge was closed earlier this year. "Now it's election time and here you are," Byler stated. "Whenther it's eleciton time or not, you still need a bridge," Zinke responded. "You've got the attention of the governor and a congressman, so we better be able to figure it out."

When asked if resurfacing the bridge was an option, Zinke replied, "We'll figure it out and keep everyone informed." The Representative stressed the need for infrastructure across the state.

Commissioner Cox encouraged people to contact legislators to stress the importance of the bridge project and fudning.

"I want to thank Rep. ZInke for being here and hearing our concerns," Cox said.

From Noxon, Zinke met with the county commissioners at their office in Thompson Falls, toured the Phillips 66 transfer station in Thompson Falls and then met with veterans at the VFW in Plains.

Democrat candidate Monica Tranel will be in Noxon on Tuesday, October 22, at 4 p.m. at the Noxon Senior Center.