Wallace Lowell Merritt, beloved husband of Brenda, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend to many, left our world and was called home on Friday, October 11, 2024. He passed away due to complications from a recent hip surgery. Wally was 87 years old.

Wally was born to Wallis and Marion Sederstrom Merritt on August 11, 1937. Wally grew up on the family ranch in Garcon Gulch with his brother, Roy Merritt. He was surrounded by love from his aunt Vicky and uncle John, who were great influences on his life. He attended his first two years of elementary school at Irvine Flats. He and his cousin Rex Merritt would stay with the teacher during the school week and on Fridays he would head back to the ranch. After second grade, he continued with school in Hot Springs. In High School, Wally loved playing basketball and participating in track. His Senior year at the State Track Meet, Wally placed second place in the High Jump. He graduated from High School in 1957. In his adult life, Wally continued to be involved with the Hot Springs school by serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, as well as attending football and basketball games throughout his life. Wally was a quiet man and enjoyed making friends wherever he went. Wally loved his ranch life at the top of the mountain and found no need to leave Garcon Gulch. He met and married Leola Jeanne Stoneback in 1958, and to this marriage children, Gary, Roger and Mary were born.

After their father Wallis passed away in 1964, Marion, Wally and Roy continued to raise Hereford cattle and build the ranch. Later the decision to switch it up and get into raising Black Angus was made.

Together, they worked the ranch and prided themselves on the cattle they raised and the life they were able to enjoy through ranching. Garcon Gulch was always such a beautiful place for Wally, to live and make his life; and it would always be his forever home.

Wally married Brenda Oxender Knapp on May 23, 1975 and through this marriage welcomed Rawlene, Nadene and Waynn (Buddy). They had one son together, David. Two years after David was born, the Grandkids started arriving starting with Stacey. Brenda and Wally continued to ranch until the fall of 2009.

The ranch was sold and Wally and Brenda moved to Sparrowhawk Lane in Polson. Wally enjoyed his life in Polson, especially going down to the local 4B's on Sunday morning for pancakes and coffee. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee with friends and a good meal. Wally was quite upset when 4B's recently closed their doors! He would also never turn down the opportunity for Dairy Queen when driving through Ronan, he loved a good strawberry shake.

For many years, his Grandson, Dustin, would come and spend the summers with Wally, Brenda and Grandma Marion. Wally taught Dustin how to hay and run the ranch machinery and Gram kept his belly full! Those were such great times for the two of them. Wally would tell stories and laugh about the time they spent together; they formed an inseparable bond during those summers that lasted through Wally's final days. It was truly a highlight in his life sharing that time with his grandson.

In later years, it became difficult for Wally and Brenda to travel, but their home was always a place for the kids and grandkids to come home to share Holidays, especially Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving was truly a time for family gatherings and sharing. Wally loved it when his house was full, a good meal was on the table and the love of family was surrounding him.

Remember Wally as you knew him to always be, his smile, his bright blue eyes and his chuckle. Right up until his passing Wally was able to keep everyone laughing, especially the nursing staff who took such great care of him! Wally was a simple and faithful true Montana man. Peace will follow him always.

Wally was preceded in death by his father Wallis, mother Marion, aunt Vicky Sederstrom, uncle John Sederstrom, Rawlene and Waynn (Buddy) Knapp. Left behind are his wife of 49 years, Brenda Merritt, sons, Gary (Jeanette) Merritt, Roger (Leigh) Merritt, and David (Tania) Merritt, daughters Mary (Troy) Shores, Nadene (Dan) Vaught. Brother Roy (Norma) Merritt. Grandchildren, Stacey (Joe) Harris, Dustin (Candace) Merritt, Jason Merritt, Ali Merritt, Heather (Jacob) Murray, Brennen Merritt, Colton, Kortney, Parker and Ryker Merritt, David, Adam, and Bethany Vaught. Great Grandchildren, Emeri, Axton and Boden Harris, Easton and Wade Merritt, Selah and Mila Murray. Service is Saturday Oct 19 at the Bridge Church in Polson.