Dear Editor,

With much interest I read Carl Brooker's Letter to the Editor published in THE SANDERS COUNTY LEDGER on October 3. I would like to offer my thanks and appreciation to Ms. Brooker for taking the time and energy to inform the citizens of this county and state concerning the past behavior of Jennifer Fielder. It certainly seems serious consideration must be exercised by those of us who will vote for the next District 4 Public Service Commissioner.

I own a few shares of stock, not many but a few, in NorthWestern Energy. Naturally I want the company to do well and I expect that it be allowed to earn a fair share of return for its investments and services. It does need rate increases along the way to maintain its fair share. That's a given. But 28%? That's outrageous!

I do not think Jennifer Fielder is fit to serve on the Public Service Commission and I will not be voting for her. To Jennifer Fielder I say this, Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice....... Jennifer Fielder, I never ever voted for Hillary Clinton and I never ever voted for you. Likewise in 2024. Just as I believe Hillary Clinton is not worthy I also strongly believe Jennifer Fielder is not worthy.

Sincerely,

Ed Solce, Heron