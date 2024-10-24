Charlotte Rose Higbee

September 19, 1933

– October 9, 2024

Our beloved mother passed peacefully October 9, 2024, of natural causes at home in Missoula, MT surrounded by loved ones.

Charlotte Rose Williams was born at home in Latah, WA, September 19, 1933, to parents Guy and Jennie Williams. She joined brother Guy II. She was always proud of her Irish heritage.

Mom met the love of her life, Herbert H. Higbee while roller skating in Tekoa, WA. Dad asked "Who wants to be the lucky one?" She answered! Their union began June 15, 1950, and lasted until Dad's death November 21, 2002. Charlotte stayed in Latah with her parents and first born son Alan during Herb's deployment to the Korean War. After the war, the couple moved to Spokane and eventually welcomed three daughters, Sandra, Jeanne and Pamela.

Their move to Montana began in August of 1962, beginning a new journey in Noxon. Charlotte was always involved in church, local activities and made many friends along the way. Herb died in 2002. In 2012, Mom moved to Missoula to be closer to family.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband. Surviving are her children Alan, Sandra (Kim), Jeanne (Chuck) and Pamela (DJ). Nine grandchildren, Devin, Christina, Ladd, Charlotte, Brent, Alaina, Claire, Clare and Damien. Seventeen great grandchildren.

Family graveside services will be held November 2 in Noxon. The family would like to thank everyone who made Mom's life a happy one. She will be greatly missed. We'll wear purple and remember you, love you, rest in peace.