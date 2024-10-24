Joyce Kathleen Jacobson

After suffering a stroke, Joyce Jacobson died surrounded by her loving family after having lived independently at her home of 74 years until her passing.

Joyce was born to Clarance and Jenni Baker in 1925 and raised in Thompson Falls during the great depression. She graduated from high school early in May 1943 because the senior boys were all drafted into World War II. Out of patriotism, Joyce enlisted in the Cadet Nurse Corp and attended St. Mary's School of Nursing at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota. She graduated and became a registered nurse in 1946 and continued at the Mayo Clinic as a head floor nurse. Later she volunteered with the Red Cross for the polio epidemic iron lung unit in Los Angeles General Hospital.

In 1948 Joyce moved to Helena, Montana, and began working at the Berg Clinic, where she met her future husband who came in because he had broken his foot in a skiing accident. Herbert Jacobson and Joyce Baker married in 1950 and had four children; Hal, Jan, Garth and Heidi. Herbert died in 1995. Subsequently, Joyce married the widower, Lyle Clow in 2007 and they enjoyed many happy years before Lyle's death in 2013.

Although her number one priority was raising her children, Joyce also maintained a professional career working for several doctors and care facilities in Helena. She was known for her excellent nursing skills which was evidenced by her becoming the first recovery room nurse at St. Peter's Hospital.

Joyce thrived as a dedicated and enthusiastic volunteer. She started the First Aid Booth at the Last Chance Stampede, was a founding member of Westmont, one of the first home health care organizations in the nation, she was also the President of the Helena Nursing Association. Additionally, she enjoyed over 75 years involvement with the Eastern Star (elevated to Worthy Matron), Daughters of the Nile and the Helena Homemakers.

Joyce's passions also included duplicate bridge (almost achieved life master) and years of book club participation even after losing her sight.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Shirley and Phyllis (Bo), her first husband Herbert and her second husband Lyle. She is survived by Hal (Mary), Jan (Les), Garth (Cindy), Heidi and stepson Mike Clow (Carol).

Please join her children in a funeral service and celebration of Joyce's 99-year joyful life to be held on October 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Helena, Montana, reception to follow. Memorials should be sent to St. Peter's Episcopal or the charity of your choice. Please visit http://www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joyce.