Peggy "Pinkie" Nelsen, a beloved resident of Noxon, MT, passed away from natural causes on October 10, 2024, at the age of 77 in Helena, MT.

Pinkie was predeceased by her parents, Kathleen "Katie" and Fay Rasmussen; her brothers, Dale and Don; and her sisters, Faye Irene and Becky.

She is survived by her two sons, Rex Weltz and his wife Karla of Helena, MT, and Ryan Weltz and his wife Tamra of Noxon, MT; her life partner, Neil Rose of Noxon, MT; her sister, Karen "Kay" Rasor of Trout Creek, MT; her grandchildren, Mark Weltz and his wife Christiane of Frankenberg, Germany, Andrew Weltz of Spokane, WA, MaKenna Weltz of Polson, MT, Delaney Weltz of Missoula, MT, and Rylan Weltz of Missoula, MT; her great-grandchildren, William and Wyatt Weltz of Frankenberg, Germany; as well as many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pinkie was born on February 3, 1947, in Belknap, MT, at the old Belknap store. After spending the first month of her life in Belknap, Pinkie and her family returned home to Heron where she attended Heron Elementary and attended their ranch. In eighth grade, the family moved to Vantage, WA, so her father could work on the construction of the Wanapum Dam. Pinkie attended Kittitas School for three years before returning to Heron, where she completed her education at Noxon High School, graduating in 1965.

After high school, Pinkie married Bill Weltz, and together they raised their two sons in Noxon, MT. She worked as a cook for Washington Water Power and later became the head cook at Noxon High School. Following her divorce from Bill, Pinkie married Gary Nelsen, and the two built a home in Noxon, where she continued to live until her passing. For the last 15 years, Pinkie shared her life with her partner, Neil Rose. The couple enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and playing games together, particularly their daily Pinochle match-a game they played for a dollar in the jar, which was occasionally used for a night out.

Her greatest joy in life came from her family-she treasured the time spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-nieces and nephews. whose accomplishments and presence filled her heart with pride and love beyond measure.

Pinkie delighted in cooking meals that brought loved ones together around the table. Cooking was truly her love language. Her cinnamon rolls and huckleberry pies were family favorites, eagerly anticipated at every holiday gathering. She also loved tending her garden and sharing its beauty with anyone who stopped by to admire her dahlias. Pinkie loved to pick her flowers and make bouquets to give away. She would say, "why grow them if you can't share them". Pinkie loved spending time outdoors, whether it was camping, enjoying picnics, watching her birds, or picking berries. Even when her health kept her from going out, she fondly reminisced about roasting hot dogs by the fire or picking a full bucket of berries.

A proud and active member of the Noxon community, Pinkie was involved with several organizations, including the Noxon Booster "Red Tide," PTO, and the Noxon Park.

Pinkie was strong-willed, loving, and her Catholic faith remained with her throughout the end of her life.

A funeral service in Pinkie's memory will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Noxon Church. Interment will follow at the Heron, MT cemetery. All are welcome to attend a potluck at the Noxon Senior Center after the burial.