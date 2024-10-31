FALL FESTIVITIES

Independently owned since 1905

Annie Wooden | Oct 31, 20240
Sara Czerwinski (left) and Jamie Ellul practice being lumberjacks at the Forest Service's crosscut saw demonstration station at the Fall Forest Festival.

Thompson Falls Mayor Rusti Leivestad (right) kicks off the Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet run at Power Park. More than 45 people dressed up and participated.

Bea Roofener creates a paper plate pumpkin during the Fall Forest Festival.

Batwoman (Lisa Mickelson) and Catwoman (Sierra Lilly) get ready for the fun run.

Bethany Burk (left) poses at the first Security Bank selfie station with her grandmother Patti Paulsen and mother Joanne Burk.

Kids in a variety of costumes paraded around Ainsworth Parkduring the Fall Forest Festival.

Thompson Falls was buzzing with activity Saturday as Thompson Falls Main Street and the Sanders County Chamber presented the Fall Forest Festival at Ainsworth Park. The annual Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet run by Thompson Falls Community Trails was also held on the powerhouse loop trail.

