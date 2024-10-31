Spotlight on the Arts: Zoey Havens

Zoey Havens – Thompson Falls Elementary

Interviewed by Gary Sanks

It was a delight to interview Zoey Havens who is 10 years old and in the fifth grade at Thompson Falls Elementary. She said her teachers are Mr. Kump and Ms. Freed.

Ms. Freed's fifth grade art class has been studying color theory and textured landscape. Zoey said "water coloring" is her favorite at this time. They've been working on water coloring for about two months.

When asked what inspired her to start drawing, she quickly answered, "The colors!"

"I've always liked art. And doing pictures of people." She informed me that "girls are easier to draw than boys - because of the hair!!" She said she's been "drawing since the first grade." And "I'm good at drawing horses...on a ranch."

Zoey likes "magical mystical things." One of her attached pictures titled "Indiana" is a "regular girl who turns into a hummingbird." Zoey said she would tell other children that "Art is great, and I love it!" She will be doing art in the future and stated, "I will remember what my art teacher taught me and do well on it!"

