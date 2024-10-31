Bean Bug owner ready for next challenge, closing business

It looks like the Bean Bug Cafe doors are closing, but another door is opening for owner Suzy VonHeeder.

VonHeeder and co-owner Emmalie VonHeeder, her daughter-in-law, started the Bean Bug in December of 2020 and it was a prosperous enterprise, but Emmalie wants to be a stay-at-home mom with her 3-year-old son, Jaxx, and Suzy has been in the food service business for 25 years and wants to try something else.

The Bean Bug's last day was Friday and one of its coffee specials during its final week was "Bon Voyage." "It was fun, but I'm done with doing food service. I want something different," Suzy said. With the expansion of McGowan Grocery, which owns the entire building, VonHeeder plans to be a florist for the grocery store's new floral section.

Suzy and Emmalie agreed that it was a prosperous business. "I'm going to miss it," said Emmalie. "We've met some really great people over the last four years. The decision didn't come lightly," she added. Emmalie has a teaching degree and said that she might go back to teaching. She taught kindergarten for three years at Thompson Falls Elementary School. The VonHeeder owners appreciated the good business and will miss their customers, though Suzy said she will continue to see many of them at her new job.

Erika Lawyer, part owner of McGowan Grocery and owner of Mountain West Clothing, which will also go away with the grocery store expansion, said there will still be a self-serve coffee station, which will include tea, cocoa, baked goods, fresh salads, and sandwiches. Carlie Wagoner, a staffer with the Bean Bug, will work at the self-serve station, as well as other jobs. In addition, she said Suzy will be helping with the food as they transition. Trista Brown and Malinda Slaugbaugh, who make the special pastry goods for the grocery store on the upper level, will provide baked goods for the station. "All of this will go full-on operational in February 2025. We will probably be experimenting with some food items in November and December, and be closed in January to completely remodel," said Lawyer, who added that Mountain West will continue to liquidate through the rest of the year.

"Mountain West Clothing will continue to stock children's books, body care items, gift items, and Smartwool socks, hats, gloves, etc in the new grocery space. We are also looking at a few different name drop T-shirts as well," she added. The grocery store will knock out a wall for the start of its expansion project. Once that's done, they plan to move the beer, wine, bakery, deli cheese and meats, along with ethnic and specialty foods, into the clothing store space.