TFPD warns of potential scammers in area

The Thompson Falls Police Department is warning residents about a potential scam involving someone posing as an election worker.

According to Chief Chris Nichols, TFPD received a notification that on Tuesday, October 29, a man was going door to door in the 200 block of North Gallatin Street claiming to be with the election canvasser office. The reporting parting stated the man had a stack of blue secrecy envelopes. TFPD said that the Sanders County Elections office does not have anyone performing and canvass duties and warned residents to not let the man in or give him any information if residents are contacted by him.

"If you are provided with any voter forms or envelopes, you can verify their authenticity through the Sanders County Election Office located on the 1st floor of the Sanders County Courthouse, 1111 Main St. West, Thompson Falls. If you discover you have been provided with fraudulent forms, please turn them in to the Thompson Falls Police Department immediately. Under no circumstances should you give this person any of the voter ballots or envelopes that have been provided to you by the State," TFPD said in a statement.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped off at the Sanders County Elections office in the basment of the courthouse. Election day is November 5, and all ballots must be returned by 8 p..m. when polls close.

TFPD advises residents to contact them at 406-827-8184 if anyone has contact with the man in question. "If this subject comes to your home, please call the Sanders County Sheriff's Office Dispatcher immediately at (406) 827-3584 Extension 3," TFPD stated.