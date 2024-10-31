POLSON - Donna Lorraine (Bras) Cason, age 94, passed away October 16, 2024, at the St. Joseph Assisted Living in Polson. She was born August 28, 1930, at the McKell nursing home in Thompson Falls, MT. She was the first-born child to Lando and Lucille Bras. Following the birth of their daughter they returned home to Plains where her dad worked at a bakery. Lando made the comment that, "it took a long time before Donna started to talk, but once she started, she didn't quit."

The following year Lando wanted to farm, so the family moved to the Murray homestead in Lonepine. The house that they lived in was built by Reverend Samuel Murray and his wife Mary. It is still standing today. The Murrays were Lando's grandmother and step grandfather. Donna was the perfect older sister to her younger siblings Lois Estelle, Mary Lou, Lando Leroy (Bud), Clarence Orla and John Carl. She spent her school years in Lonepine and graduated in 1948. Her class of four students was the last class to graduate from Lonepine High School.

At 15 years of age Donna took on a job at the Hub Supply in Lonepine. In 1945 during her sophomore year of school she stayed with family in Thompson Falls and worked at the Sanders County Assessor's office.

Donna met Gordon Cross at a dance in Lonepine and the two were married in 1947. Over the years their family included five children: Robert Charles, James Lee, Cheryl Roseann, Dawn Marie and John (Jack) Louis. They made a living by farming and operating the Camas Prairie store. In the morning and evening Donna drove school bus for the Camas Prairie School. In 1957 they started a Christmas tree yard, buying and baling the trees together. Harry Dixon bought the bulk of their trees and shipped them to Sheridan Road Nursery in Peoria, Illinois. During the day Donna worked in the tree yard, and in the evening she cooked dinner for countless people making sure no one left hungry. On Good Friday in 1962 the store with their living quarters in the back was destroyed by a fire. Friends and family helped them settle in a farmhouse a couple miles down the road. Gordon and Donna parted ways in 1969. She moved to Hot Springs with her three younger children and worked at the Hot Springs Mercantile. Donna also drove a school bus route for the Hot Springs School district. Driving bus enabled her to be involved with the students and she loved it.

After all of her children had completed high school, Donna moved to Missoula in 1979. While living there she was employed at Olson Grocery, Curley's Tavern, Darigold Farms and Tri-Mont Equipment. Donna also enjoyed the Missoula Antique and Classic car club.

In 1988 Donna moved to Spokane and worked for KC Auto Paint & Supplies. Her second job was for CMS Security Services. A bonus to this job was she got to enjoy concerts and special events at the Spokane Coliseum. While living in Spokane Donna got reacquainted with her high school sweetheart Donald Cason. They were married in 1993, and she moved to Helena with him. With this marriage Donna gained two stepchildren, Gail (Cason) Hill and Bruce Cason.

Don passed away in 1998 while they were visiting his daughter in Gig Harbor, WA. Donna then moved to Polson and worked at Granny's Gift Gallery. She also did volunteer work at the Country Store. Donna loved to keep track of everyone in her extended family and took pride in having recorded the names and birthdays of all 206 descendants of Lando and Lucille Bras.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Don Cason; parents, Lando and Lucille Bras; son, Jim Cross; great grandson, Emmett Cross; brother Clarence Bras.

She is survived by children, Bob (Bev) Cross, Jack Cross, Cheryl Cross, Dawn Cross Lewis, daughter-in-law, Jess Cross; step children, Gail (Doug) Hill, Bruce (Kim) Cason; siblings, Lois Dupuis, Mary Lou Cross, Bud Bras, John (Jeanne) Bras, sister in law Sally Bras; grandchildren, Jessica (Brent) Rochan, Sean (Angie) Cross, Jamie Cross, Gift Cross, Seamus (Erika) Manley, Andrew (Kayleena) Manley, Alissa Lewis, Louis (Julie) Cross, Lucas Cross, Jordan (Kara) Cross; great grandchildren, Elle Rochan, Gia Rochan, Thomas Cross, Emily (Ole) Kyllo, Kaelen (Bob) Schenk, Conner Cross,

Gage Cross-Lake, Corben Cross-Lake, Logan Manley, Blake Manley, Brynlee Manley, Alex (Tot) Hegelson, Cole Cross, Sara Cross, Skyler Knudsen, Aubree Cross, Norah Cross; great- great grandchildren, Opal Kyllo, Ronan Kyllo, Mayson Hegelson, Juniper Hegelson, Trip Hegelson; step grandchildren, Amber (Tyler) Mikkelson, Brad (Maddy) Buchanan, Steven (Chace) Brocker, Shelby Cason; step great grandchildren, Kai Mikkelson, Maia Mikkelson, Laila Mikkelson, Griffin Buchanan, Raeten Buchanan, Rory Buchanan, Lincoln Brocker, Lila Brocker.

