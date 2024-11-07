Mary E. Cook, beloved mom, grandma and U.S. Navy veteran, went home with the lord on October 26, surrounded by her daughter and grandsons.

She was an amazing woman who was selfless and loved her family.

Mary was a medical office manager for health first physicians in Cocoa Beach before retirement.

She moved to Idaho in 2014 with her daughter and son in law, Dave Remsburg, before moving to Plains.

Mary loved the mountains and watching the deer.

Mom loved her faith and was a Catholic, she loved to read and spend time with family.

She has a daughter, Lisa Remsburg, in Plains and son Sean Bandel in Vierra, Florida; grandchildren Tommy and Tyler Ballentine of Plains and granddaughter Aimee Paul of Kila. She will be so missed.

Arrangements are by Foster Funeral Home in St.Ignatius and Mass is November 9 at St. James Catholic Church in Plains.

Internment following mass.

A special thank you to Hospice of Clark Fork Valley Hospital for their dedication to their patients.