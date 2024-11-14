Independently owned since 1905

A place to play

Annie Wooden | Nov 14, 20240
Volunteers recently completed installing the playground equipment at Ainsworth Park. The equipment was donated by Montana Dakota Services of Thompson Falls.. Pictured are from left, Dave and Norena Mahler, Mitch and Mary Noack and Curt and Chery Kegel. After constructing the playgorund equipment, volunteers spread mulch and installed plastic edging. At Thompson Falls Main Street's Fall Festival, dozens of youngsters enjoyed the first play on the new park feature.

Volunteers recently completed installing the playground equipment at Ainsworth Park. The equipment was donated by Montana Dakota Services of Thompson Falls.. Pictured are from left, Dave and Norena Mahler, Mitch and Mary Noack and Curt and Chery Kegel. After constructing the playgorund equipment, volunteers spread mulch and installed plastic edging. At Thompson Falls Main Street's Fall Festival, dozens of youngsters enjoyed the first play on the new park feature.

