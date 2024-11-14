Holiday Shopping

Independently owned since 1905

Ed Moreth | Nov 14, 20240
Dede Johnson looks over material at the table of Janie and Ben McFadden at the Plains Paradise Senior Center Craft and Bake Sale in Plains. There were 15 venders set up at the Saturday craft and bake sale, which went from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This was the third year for the event, said Linda Bursell, the center's secretary and treasurer. It was very successful,' said Bursell. The center made just over $900, which will be maintenance. Each vendor paid $15.

