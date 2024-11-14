Red Ribbon Week recognized

In support of Red Ribbon Week, an event was held at First Baptist Church in Thompson Falls on October 26.

Karren McKinzie with Sanders County Public Health coordinated the event with the Clark Fork Valley Elks.

The event included a coloring contest with nearly 150 entries from five school across the county. The Rex Theater donated a movie ticket, drink and popcorn for each winner.

McKinzie, as part of the presentation, talked to kids and adults about alcohol use and vaping issues in schools. More than 75 people attended the event, which included informational handouts, a free movie, popcorn and snacks.