Toothpick bridge ties school record

The Trout Creek Adventist School hosted their sixth annual toothpick bridge making contest, where 17 students built a toothpick bridge and weights were put on to see how much each bridge can hold before breaking. The students could use no more than 750 toothpicks and could use the glue of their choice. This year also had three popsicle stick bridges made by the first graders Remie Hoffman and Gideon Dissipesent whose bridges held 105 pounds each, and Luxtin Young whose bridge held an impressive 85 pounds. Longtime bridge builder Shannen McFarland used round toothpicks this year to see if there was any difference, and it held all the weights at about 465 pounds without breaking.

This year had six first year builders. Piper Hoffman's bridge held 125 pounds, Abigale Lefebvre's held 135, Jacob Dissipesent's held 115, Camryn Eaton's 135, Cheyanna Farwell's 115 and Eillie Chambers' held 155 pounds.

Seth Overbeck took first place this year with his bridge that he called "Trump 2024" that held an incredible 315 pounds, tying him for the school record with his sister Serena Overbeck. This year Serena took second place with her bridge holding a whopping 305 pounds. Steven McFarland took third holding 285 pounds on his bridge.

Other bridge builders included Samuel Overbeck whose bridge held 115 pounds, Nevaeh Clawson's holding 145, Livia Young's holding 115 pounds, Hadley Evans' holding 125 pounds, Amy Ficklin's holding 185 pounds and Akilah McKell's holding 205 pounds.