Woman's Club has new leader

As the Plains Woman's Club prepares to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the group has elected a new president.

Jamie Schmidt, a Plains resident since 2019 and a club member for the last year, was installed as the club's new president at their September meeting. "Current members thought that it would be helpful to have a new face as president. I have been pretty active in the short time that I have been involved, so I think that it may have come natural to think of me as the new prospective president," said Schmidt, who said that she was hesitant because she was not familiar with parliamentary procedures. However, the current board members told her they would help guide her "every step of the way."

The Plains Woman's Club will celebrate its 100-year anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Paradise Center from 2-4 p.m. The club presently has 18 members, but Schmidt said they are always looking for new ones. The club meets on the last Friday of each month at noon at the United Methodist Church in Plains.

The club is responsible for sponsoring several events and community projects on a regular basis. Each year, the club sponsors the Shakespeare in the Parks performance. Every other year, the club pays for the Missoula Children's Theater to work with school children and put on a play at the school. Club members also gather at Christmastime to sew decorative stockings for the Sanders County Coalition For Families, a nonprofit organization based in Thompson Falls. On Halloween, club volunteers handed out candy to children. In addition, each year, the ladies participate in the Cookies For Teachers program. Last week, they took four large trays of assorted cookies to Plains School teachers and staff members and six plates of cookies to the school bus drivers, said member Janet Brandon. The group also maintains the old log schoolhouse along Railroad Street.

Schmidt replaced Debbi Kirschbaum, who had been club president for about 10 years and a club member for 27 years. She will remain a past president board member. "I think Jamie's going to do an amazing job," said Kirschbaum, who added that the organization is an important part of the community and she has enjoyed being part of it. "We have some amazing women in this community," she said.

"I have been enjoying the new position, especially since we are gearing up to celebrate our 100th year anniversary. The club's history is impressive and I am proud to be a part of such an organization that has helped improve our community throughout the years," said Schmidt.

Anyone interested in joining the club can email [email protected] or go to the club's Facebook page. "We always welcome new members. Community clubs who offer public service are a dying breed. I think that it's important to be involved in your community and the Plains Woman's Club is a great way to accomplish such a goal," said Schmidt. "There is such a rich history to the club and the members are lovely, caring individuals. We welcome everyone, and they can participate as much or as little as they can afford."