HS man pleads not guilty to multiple charges

Darrell Delaine Michael Massey made his initial appearance before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday on charges stemming from two separate incidents. Massey pleaded not guilty in case DC 24-41 to one felony count of theft of a light vehicle and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia; and in DC 24-42, one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Massey’s attorney, Steve Fletcher, made an argument for a reduction in bond to $5,000 for each cause. Sanders County Attorney Jania Hatfield objected to the bond reduction in regard to the theft of a light vehicle, as Massey is under investigation for further vehicle thefts. Judge Owen reduced the bond in both cases to $5,000 and set these matters for a jury trial on April 21, 2025.

As alleged in the affidavit filed in DC 24-41, on October 7, Sanders County Deputy Caleb Adkins was notified by dispatch of a motor vehicle theft in Hot Springs. Upon arrival, Deputy Adkins spoke with the vehicle owner, who stated that he had been parked at the gas station on the corner of Hwy 28 and Hot Springs Road, when he was approached by a male who asked if he was OK. After some conversation, the vehicle owner followed the male’s vehicle to a residence on Camas Road. The owner had entered the residence with the male, speaking to a woman inside, when he realized the male had left the residence. When the vehicle owner looked outside, both the male’s truck and his car were gone. The parties were able to identify the male as Massey. Deputy Adkins searched for several weeks, unsuccessfully. When Massey was arrested for the events leading to DC 24-42, he allegedly confessed to stealing the car, claiming he dumped it near the Hot Springs dump.

In DC 24-42, the charging documents allege that on October 27, Deputy Devin Wegener had to return to Hot Springs, after a prisoner transport, to follow up on a welfare check. While driving back on Hwy 28, Deputy Wegener noticed an older SUV on the side of the highway that hadn’t been there earlier in the day. Deputy Wegener stopped stop to check on the vehicle, noting on approach that there were no license plates on the SUV. A male was sitting inside the vehicle, whom Deputy Wegener recognized as Massey. Massey was asked to exit the vehicle, but lied to Deputy Wegener about his name and refused to provide identification. When Deputy Wegener attempted to detain Massey, he resisted by pulling away until he had to be restrained against his vehicle and was threatened with being tased. A search of Massey’s person found a small baggie of what Massey claimed was methamphetamine. Massey, after being arrested, allegedly informed Deputy Wegener of an additional baggie with a scoop that was located in his sock.

Also in 20th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, pursuant to a plea agreement, Anthony T. Worth was sentenced to a three-year suspended sentence to the Department of Correction for a felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Worth’s sentence will run concurrent with his sentence from Butte-Silver Bow County, and he received credit for seven days time served. Judge Owen commended Worth on the fact that since being charged, he has completed inpatient treatment and has continued to actively participate in ongoing outpatient treatment and therapy.